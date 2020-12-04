Tips for holiday decorating when you have pets

The holidays are just around the corner, and with them come decorations, food and festivities. All of this can be exciting and tempting for your cat. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and happy holiday season for the feline members of your household.

Decorating for the holidays can be a challenge when you have pets in your home. If you are putting up a tree, make sure it is securely anchored to avoid the possibility of your cat pulling it down. It is also important to be mindful of ornament placement. Cats that do not climb your tree may still be tempted to pull off ornaments. Try keeping ornaments made of cloth, wood, straw and other more natural materials toward the base of the tree. Heirlooms and breakables will be safer near the top.

Using cloth loops in place of wire ornament hangers will also be safer for your cat, should it decide to remove an ornament or two for inspection. Keep light cords safely concealed in a cord protector to eliminate the risk of your cat chewing on a plugged-in string of lights. It is best to steer clear of putting tinsel on your tree. Just one strand of tinsel can be fatal to your cat if it ingests it.

If you are putting up a live tree, keep your cat away from the tree’s water source. Bacteria, molds and fertilizers can infiltrate the water and make your cat sick after ingesting only a small amount.