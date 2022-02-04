Tips for helping cats and plants coexist

Being a plant parent is very on trend. If you’re a cat parent, you may be thinking that plant parenthood is not an option for you. But what if we told you it’s possible to be both? Check out these tips for bringing plants into your home that won’t require your curious cat to turn over a new leaf.

Safety first

It’s a good idea to research any plant before bringing it home to ensure it’s not toxic to your pets. Many beautiful plants are perfectly safe to have around cats.

Hang in there

Just because a plant is safe for your cat doesn’t mean it’s going to be safe from your cat. If your cat won’t leave your greenery alone, you may need to elevate things. Tall plant stands or high shelves may do the trick for some cats. Hanging or wall-mounted planters are another great way to enjoy plants while keeping them out of a more persistent cat’s reach.

Tidy cats

If your cat mistakes your potted plant for a fancy new litter box, try adding river rocks or stones to the top of the soil. This may also keep your cat from digging in the soil and making a mess just for fun.

Turn the tables

If your cats are making it hard to enjoy tabletop greenery, try using a terrarium to create a lush display. The closed-off environment will keep cat contact low and humidity for the plants high!

With a little extra effort and thoughtfulness, it is possible for cats and plants to coexist.

