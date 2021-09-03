Tips for grooming cats

The Cat House (TCH) has cats in every shape, size, color and hair length. Did you know that grooming is not just for long-haired cats? Cats have built-in grooming tools with their tongues and teeth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t lend a hand. Some cats love being brushed, while others are a bit leery. The right tools and the right approach can help make your grooming efforts a success.
Start early
Introducing brushing while your cat is young is the easiest way to normalize the practice. Starting with an adult cat isn’t impossible but may take more time. Whatever the age of your cat, pick a time when your cat is calm and relaxed and there are no distractions. It might help to keep a brush near you so you can easily reach the brush without disturbing your perfectly relaxed cat.
Tools and techniques
Try a small, soft-bristled brush or fine-toothed comb specifically made for cats. The first time you brush or comb your cat, make sure to do so gently and slowly – always going with the coat, not against it. Do only a few passes at first and then stop. Let your cat sniff and inspect the brush if it wants to, but put the brush away if your cat tries to attack it – you don’t want your cat mistaking it for a toy.
Pay attention to your cat's body language. If it begins to swish and thump its tail, your cat is overstimulated and it is time to stop. Respecting your cat’s boundaries will keep it from associating your grooming routine with an unpleasant experience. If your cat is food motivated, a treat at grooming time might help sweeten the deal.
Benefits of grooming
Long-haired cats, older cats and those with disabilities may struggle to reach some areas of their coat and require your assistance to keep their coat clean and tangle-free. Even short-haired cats benefit from grooming, as it can reduce hairballs, lessen shedding and help cats become more comfortable with being handled by people. If you are unable to remove matted fur through brushing, make sure to contact your veterinarian or a professional groomer. Cutting out matted bits of fur can result in accidental cuts to your cat’s skin.
TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. Come visit during open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or on Sundays between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. if you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten. Visit www.thecathouse.org to see the latest COVID-19 restrictions for visitors.
Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.