Tips for grooming cats

The Cat House (TCH) has cats in every shape, size, color and hair length. Did you know that grooming is not just for long-haired cats? Cats have built-in grooming tools with their tongues and teeth, but that doesn’t mean you can’t lend a hand. Some cats love being brushed, while others are a bit leery. The right tools and the right approach can help make your grooming efforts a success.

Start early

Introducing brushing while your cat is young is the easiest way to normalize the practice. Starting with an adult cat isn’t impossible but may take more time. Whatever the age of your cat, pick a time when your cat is calm and relaxed and there are no distractions. It might help to keep a brush near you so you can easily reach the brush without disturbing your perfectly relaxed cat.

Tools and techniques

Try a small, soft-bristled brush or fine-toothed comb specifically made for cats. The first time you brush or comb your cat, make sure to do so gently and slowly – always going with the coat, not against it. Do only a few passes at first and then stop. Let your cat sniff and inspect the brush if it wants to, but put the brush away if your cat tries to attack it – you don’t want your cat mistaking it for a toy.