The third annual Dog Bowl raised funds to support Lincoln’s dog parks Sunday, Sept. 1, at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.
On-stage activities included dog competitions, dog performances and demonstrations, and live music. The event also featured booths staffed by local businesses, artists and crafts people, animal rescue and adoption advocacy groups, and animal health and research groups.
Hosted by Friends of the Dog Parks in partnership with the Lincoln Parks Foundation, the Dog Bowl celebrates our community’s involvement in creating and improving off-leash dog runs in Lincoln. In 2017, the two organizations completed the private fundraising component for three new off-leash dog runs and improvements to Rickman’s Run.
“This event does a tremendous job of bringing awareness to these dog park facilities and helps raise funds for continued enhancements,” said Maggie Stuckey, Lincoln Parks Foundation director. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Friends of the Dog Parks throughout the year.”
Proceeds from the Dog Bowl fundraiser continue to benefit Lincoln’s dog runs in each quadrant of the city:
• Roper East Park at Seventh and Adams streets in northwest Lincoln, which replaced the former Oak Lake facility;
• Mahoney Park at 84th and Adams streets in northeast Lincoln;
• Stransky dog Run at Peterson Park, 2200 Southwood Drive, in southwest Lincoln; and
• Rickman’s Run at 3701 S. 70th St. in southeast Lincoln.
Private donations and sponsorships provide amenities to these dog parks such as concrete paths, benches, shade shelters, trees, rinsing stations, walking trails and drinking fountains.
For more details on Lincoln’s dog parks and how you can support them, see lincolnparks.org or contact director@lincolnparks.org or 402-441-8258.