Therapy is going to the dogs

In addition to running, fetching and other traditional canine pursuits, certain pups have a higher calling: as therapy dogs.

Many people use the term “therapy dog” to include all service dogs, but there are differences, notes the American Kennel Club (AKC). Psychiatric service dogs (recognized by the Americans with Disabilities Act as service dogs, which enables them to go anywhere their handler goes) have been trained to do certain jobs that help the handler cope with a mental illness, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism, schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

For example, a psychiatric service dog might remind a person to take prescribed medications, keep a disoriented person in a dissociative episode from wandering into a hazardous situation such as traffic, or interrupting self-harming behaviors. Other types of service dogs serve as eyes for those who are blind, balance for those with balance disorders, and more. Some therapy dogs can even be trained to sort laundry and call 911 via a specialized canine phone.

While any dog with a compatible temperament can be trained as a psychiatric service dog, petguide.com notes that Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, standard poodles, Havanese and German shepherds are among the most suited in temperament and intelligence.