As the hot days of summer wind down and we all look forward to cooler days, the cats and kittens at The Cat House (TCH) continue to soak up the solar power offered by the afternoon and evening sun. Most of our foster homes are in the midst of kitten season, preparing the younger generation for their forever homes. Before kittens and cats can be adopted from TCH, we ensure that they are current on their vaccinations, have been spayed or neutered, and are microchipped. One of these microchips recently enabled us to assist the Baltimore, Maryland, Humane Society in locating the adopter of one of our former felines!
Microchipping your pet involves embedding a tiny identification chip under the animal’s skin, usually between the shoulder blades. This chip includes a unique sequence of characters for each chip and the contact information of the microchip company that produced the chip. The microchip company keeps a record of which veterinarian clinic or organization the chip is sold to, and the clinic or, in this case, TCH, keeps a record of the microchip identification number that is embedded in each cat or kitten adopted from TCH.
This simple process means that if your pet is lost, anyone who finds it can go to the nearest vet so the microchip can be scanned. The microchip company then is contacted for owner information if you have registered the microchip with the company, and your pet can come home safely to you. If you did not register your pet’s microchip in your name, the company will contact us, or whomever the microchip was sold to, and we will work together to find the owner. It's important to be sure all information is up to date including emergency contact numbers and addresses. Most microchip companies serve as a go-between, contacting you if your pet is found and your contact information is up to date, which means your personal information remains private.
If you're ready to add a new family member to your home, you can meet some of our new faces or spend time getting to know one of the more mature residents at our shelter at 3633 O St. We are open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4 p.m. Volunteers are available during open hours to help you find the right match, answer questions and provide information about the cast of furry characters available for adoption.
Check out thecathouse.org for more information about our cats and the programs we provide in the community. Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.