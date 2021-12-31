The importance of annual pet exams

A great resolution to make for the new year, if you aren’t already doing so, is to take your dogs or cats to your veterinarian for an annual exam.

Our pets need these yearly checkups just as much as we do. If you have a young pet or a senior dog or cat, you should consider even more frequent visits.

An annual pet exam or wellness check isn’t for a sick pet but rather for a pet that appears healthy. The exam is similar to the type you get from your doctor, and it allows a vet to spot differences in your pet’s condition should illness or other emergencies arise.

All adult pets should be seen by their veterinarian at least once a year for this routine exam. For the first four months of your pet’s life, he/she should be brought in once a month for vaccinations. Then when your pet reaches senior hood, he/she should be examined at least every six months, because like us, pets are more likely to have medical issues at this stage of life.