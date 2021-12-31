The importance of annual pet exams

A great resolution to make for the new year, if you aren’t already doing so, is to take your dogs or cats to your veterinarian for an annual exam.
Our pets need these yearly checkups just as much as we do. If you have a young pet or a senior dog or cat, you should consider even more frequent visits.
An annual pet exam or wellness check isn’t for a sick pet but rather for a pet that appears healthy. The exam is similar to the type you get from your doctor, and it allows a vet to spot differences in your pet’s condition should illness or other emergencies arise.
All adult pets should be seen by their veterinarian at least once a year for this routine exam. For the first four months of your pet’s life, he/she should be brought in once a month for vaccinations. Then when your pet reaches senior hood, he/she should be examined at least every six months, because like us, pets are more likely to have medical issues at this stage of life.
At the start of a wellness check, your pet will typically be weighed and have its temperature taken. After that, you might be asked questions about your pet’s diet, exercise, elimination habits, behavior, lifestyle and general health. This is a good time to bring up any health concerns you have, as well as behavioral issues you're dealing with.
Then your vet will perform a physical exam of your pet. Throughout this exam, your vet will inspect your pet from nose to tail, and specifically look for any of the following:
• Head, neck, legs: Lymph nodes, swelling or pain;
• Eyes: Redness, discharge, inflammation, tearing, bumps, cloudiness;
• Ears: Mites, itchiness, waxiness, drainage around the ear canal;
• Nose: Discharges, congestion, breathing issues;
• Mouth/teeth: Tartar build-up, periodontal disease, retained baby teeth, broken teeth, excessive salivation, ulcers in or around the mouth;
• Abdomen: Abnormalities in any of the organs, discomfort;
• Paws/feet: Broken or damaged claws, cuts, injury to the pads;
• Anus/anal gland: Worms, infection, impaction;
• Heart: Abnormal heart rate, skipped beats or extra beats, heart murmurs;
• Lungs: Increased or decreased breathing sounds, respiratory congestion;
• Body condition: Weight, muscle wasting.
Based on your pet's history and physical exam, your vet will discuss your pet's individual circumstances and decide whether any other life-stage or lifestyle recommendations would be appropriate. Your vet will also make recommendations for specific preventive medicine treatments, nutrition, dental care, skin and coat care, weight management and joint health. Finally, your vet might recommend any of the following laboratory tests:
• Complete blood count: Detects anemia, leukemia, infections, immunity status;
• Blood chemistry panel: Determines status of internal organs such as liver and kidneys;
• Urinalysis: Reveals hydration status, infections, kidney or bladder disease, diabetes; and/or
• Fecal: Looks for bacteria, viruses and worms.
