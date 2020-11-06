The Cat House wins 2,000 pounds of cat litter

The Cat House (TCH) recently received some pretty “pawsome” news! TCH is one of only five U.S. animal rescue organizations chosen to receive approximately 2,000 pounds of free plant-based cat litter!

Ökocat litter called on fans to nominate their favorite eco-friendly cities, and Lincoln, Nebraska, was voted one of the winners. Not only is TCH receiving 2,000 pounds of litter, but cat adopters and fosters will receive coupons for free ökocat litter to try out at home throughout 2021.

Donations like this have a big impact on TCH and allow it to continue its work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in its care. TCH thanks all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist it with supplies. See “Ways to Help” at thecathouse.org to make a financial donation or view the supply wish list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

