 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Cat House wins 2,000 pounds of cat litter
View Comments

The Cat House wins 2,000 pounds of cat litter

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cat House (TCH) recently received some pretty “pawsome” news! TCH is one of only five U.S. animal rescue organizations chosen to receive approximately 2,000 pounds of free plant-based cat litter!

Ökocat litter called on fans to nominate their favorite eco-friendly cities, and Lincoln, Nebraska, was voted one of the winners. Not only is TCH receiving 2,000 pounds of litter, but cat adopters and fosters will receive coupons for free ökocat litter to try out at home throughout 2021.

Donations like this have a big impact on TCH and allow it to continue its work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in its care. TCH thanks all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist it with supplies. See “Ways to Help” at thecathouse.org to make a financial donation or view the supply wish list.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow along on Instagram. TCH volunteers are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gobble Gobble! Ensuring Your Pooch is on his Best Behavior this Thanksgiving
Pets

Gobble Gobble! Ensuring Your Pooch is on his Best Behavior this Thanksgiving

  • Updated

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you may be planning get-togethers with family and friends, albeit on a smaller scale this year.  However, whether there are 4 or 40 guests gathered ‘round the table, your four-legged family member may not be ready for the festivities.  New people, shuffling around, loud talking and laughter, and extra activities can often combine to tempt your pup into misbehaving.  So, it’s best if you're prepared, before your furkid grabs Uncle Ted’s turkey, jumps up on Grandma, or tips over the trash!

Watch Now: Related Video

Which dog breeds are the most playful?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News