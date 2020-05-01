The Cat House depends on your donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 28, when the Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give to Lincoln Day (G2LD) will take place. While a lot of things are currently in flux, it’s good to know that this day of online giving is still on! G2LD is a day when Lincolnites come together to support their favorite nonprofit organizations by making online donations.

The Cat House (TCH) benefits greatly from this source of funding each year. As Lincoln’s only volunteer-run, no-kill cat shelter, these dollars allow TCH volunteers to do what we do. Funds raised on behalf of TCH during G2LD help pay for spays and neuters, veterinary care and expenses from TCH's Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

Donations can be made now through May 28 at givetolincoln.com and thecathouse.org. Every donation made during this time qualifies for G2LD. Your donations are always appreciated, and they are especially helpful during G2LD because of the $500,000 match fund. Participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of these match funds based on the amount of money they raise on G2LD.