The Cat House depends on your donations

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 28, when the Lincoln Community Foundation’s Give to Lincoln Day (G2LD) will take place. While a lot of things are currently in flux, it’s good to know that this day of online giving is still on! G2LD is a day when Lincolnites come together to support their favorite nonprofit organizations by making online donations.

The Cat House (TCH) benefits greatly from this source of funding each year. As Lincoln’s only volunteer-run, no-kill cat shelter, these dollars allow TCH volunteers to do what we do. Funds raised on behalf of TCH during G2LD help pay for spays and neuters, veterinary care and expenses from TCH's Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

Donations can be made now through May 28 at givetolincoln.com and thecathouse.org. Every donation made during this time qualifies for G2LD. Your donations are always appreciated, and they are especially helpful during G2LD because of the $500,000 match fund. Participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of these match funds based on the amount of money they raise on G2LD.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. TCH volunteers continually post pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and staffed by volunteers.

