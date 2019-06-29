Independence Day celebrations can be a fun and exciting time for you, but loud fireworks and their bright lights can alarm and upset your dog. Many animals are extremely frightened and stressed at the sight and sound of fireworks.
Shelters experience their busiest time of year after the Independence Day holiday, as more pets go missing than any other time of year. Help keep your dog safe and fear-free this Fourth of July with the following tips:
Make sure your pet is wearing current ID tags
If your dog has a microchip, make sure your contact information is up-to-date in case your pet goes missing. No microchip? Contact your vet now to get your pet one before the upcoming holiday.
Designate a safe space in your home for your pet
An interior room away from windows is best. Consider using compression garments, which apply gentle pressure that can help calm some dogs. Play calming music or use white noise to help block out some of the noise from fireworks.
Dogs and fireworks don't mix
It is best to leave your dog at home rather than bring it along to a fireworks celebration. Not only will this ensure your dog's safety but also the safety of others around you.
Secure fences
Make sure any gaps or holes in your fencing are fixed to prevent your dog from slipping out in case it becomes panicked. If you don't have a fence, take pets out on a leash to keep them from running away if they are frightened by all the lights and sounds. Even if you have a fenced yard, it may be a good idea to still take your dog out on a leash since a terrified dog may be able to leap a fence that normally keeps her at home.
Don't force a fearful dog out of hiding
A fearful, upset dog could bite if cornered or confronted. Instead, gently encourage the dog to come out with a treat or toy.
Limit exposure to light flashes
Light flashes caused by fireworks could increase your dog's anxiety. Block windows or keep your dog in a room with limited windows. Turning on the lights will help decrease the contrast of light changes.