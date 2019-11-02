The 33rd annual Tails 'N Ties fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society (CHS) will take place Friday, Nov. 8 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will include live and silent auctions, pets available for adoption and inspirational animal success stories from the past year. Proceeds benefit CHS programs.
For more details and tickets, see CapitalHumaneSociety.org or call 402-441-4488.