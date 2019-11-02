{{featured_button_text}}
Tails 'N Ties raises over $100,000 for CHS

Megan Conway (left), co-anchor from KLKN-TV Channel 8, carries cats Aiden and Alex while emcee Carol Turner tells their story during the Pet Parade of adoptable animals at the 2018 Tails 'N Ties fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society. This year's event is coming up Friday, Nov. 8 at the Cornhusker Marriott.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

The 33rd annual Tails 'N Ties fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society (CHS) will take place Friday, Nov. 8 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include live and silent auctions, pets available for adoption and inspirational animal success stories from the past year. Proceeds benefit CHS programs.

For more details and tickets, see CapitalHumaneSociety.org or call 402-441-4488.

