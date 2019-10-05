Are you looking for a night out this month? Would you like to help Lincoln's animals? We have your solution! The 10th annual Meow and Chow fundraiser, which is a joint venture between The Cat House (TCH) and Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA), is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St.
You'll enjoy soup, desserts, bingo and a raffle, as well as having a wonderful night of fun while supporting TCH and LAA! Doors open at 5 p.m. with soup served at 5:30 p.m. and bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds allow TCH and LAA to continue to help animals of all kinds, and we are grateful for the support of our community. Check out the TCH website for more details.
Come see TCH volunteers Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Fall Blessings Arts and Crafts Show, which will be held at the Lancaster Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. TCH volunteers will be ready to help you start your holiday shopping with a variety of gifts for pets and pet owners alike. Hand-crafted pet beds, carrier liners and catnip sticks will all be available to purchase at the show.
Small catnip sticks are $3 each or two for $5, and larger sticks are $8 each. Our hand-crafted pet beds, which work well for both cats and dogs, are available in two sizes and are made from high-quality fleece.
If holiday travel is in your plan, TCH's carrier liners have a non-slip backing to keep your pet secure while en route. If you can't make it to the show, stop by the shelter at 3633 O St. during open hours, which are Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Volunteers are available to help you find what you're looking for, whether it's retail items or a new furry family member. Stop in and meet the cats; you never know who might choose you!
Check out thecathouse.org for more information about our cats and the programs we provide in the community. Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram! We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.