Speakers to highlight no-kill movement at LAA fundraiser

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors' annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser returns for its seventh year on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. for dinner, entertainment and a dessert auction at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.
Dinner will include salad, spaghetti and bread sticks. Meatballs will be available for an extra $5 cost for three meatballs. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.
Giving a "No Kill Movement" presentation will be Brad Beam, formerly of Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Texas, and Carlee Fiddee, both from the Beatrice Humane Society.
Austin Pets Alive became a No-Kill shelter in 2012 -- an effort that was accomplished in just four years. In 2018, the Beatrice Humane Society operated with an amazing 94.1% live release rate, allowing it to be recognized as a No-Kill shelter. The Beatrice shelter took in 856 dogs and cats from Gage County; 810 of them were placed in new homes through the help of local and regional rescues. Beam and Fiddee are sharing their no-kill mission and methods with the state and region.
Ending the evening will be LAA’s dessert auction featuring luscious desserts donated by local businesses. Tom Basset will once again lend his auctioneering talents.
Admission is $25. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at LincolnAnimalAmbassadors.org/snb or reserved by calling 402-817-1168 or emailing info@lincolnanimalambassadors.org. Or, get them at the door the evening of the event.
Public support of LAA fundraisers helps LAA continue to curb pet overpopulation through low-cost spay/neuter and an income-based pet food bank. In 2019, LAA assisted with 226 spay/neuter procedures -- almost five every week! The average cost of spaying an animal is less than one-tenth the cost for caring for a homeless pet while it awaits placement in a loving home.
Pet food banks help relieve the stress of owners who can’t provide for their pets, and help reduce the number of pets taken to already overcrowded shelters. In 2019 alone, LAA’s pet food bank helped 320 families.
LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, an income-based pet food bank, and by sponsoring a low-cost vaccination clinic. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.