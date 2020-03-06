Speakers to highlight no-kill movement at LAA fundraiser

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors' annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser returns for its seventh year on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. for dinner, entertainment and a dessert auction at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

Dinner will include salad, spaghetti and bread sticks. Meatballs will be available for an extra $5 cost for three meatballs. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.

Giving a "No Kill Movement" presentation will be Brad Beam, formerly of Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Texas, and Carlee Fiddee, both from the Beatrice Humane Society.

Austin Pets Alive became a No-Kill shelter in 2012 -- an effort that was accomplished in just four years. In 2018, the Beatrice Humane Society operated with an amazing 94.1% live release rate, allowing it to be recognized as a No-Kill shelter. The Beatrice shelter took in 856 dogs and cats from Gage County; 810 of them were placed in new homes through the help of local and regional rescues. Beam and Fiddee are sharing their no-kill mission and methods with the state and region.

Ending the evening will be LAA’s dessert auction featuring luscious desserts donated by local businesses. Tom Basset will once again lend his auctioneering talents.