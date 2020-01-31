Spay/neuter reduces pet overpopulation

About 11,000 babies are born in the U.S. each day, compared to about 70,000 kittens and puppies. That’s more than six dogs and cats for each new person, and yet the average pet-owning household has only 2.4 pets. There simply isn’t enough demand for all these kittens and puppies. One of the best solutions to pet overpopulation is spay/neuter.
The director of Animal Adoption Services in California tells the story of a man who started out with one cat, and then did a marvelous thing by adopting a stray cat. Unfortunately, the story has a tragic end. By the time authorities stepped in a few years later, his home was filled with hundreds of inbred cats, many of which were diseased and had to be killed. This is an extreme example, but it does illustrate why spaying and neutering are so important.
A staggering 2.6 million puppies and 5.64 million kittens are produced annually from unplanned litters. Imagine what would happen if the number of unwanted litters could be greatly reduced. Remember, only 3 million are euthanized each year. This is a huge number, but I say “only” because it’s far less than the number of new pets produced from unplanned litters.
Consider, too, that when pets aren’t spayed/neutered, they’re at greater risk of being relinquished to shelters. Females are especially at risk. The percentage of household-dwelling female dogs and cats that are intact is between 20 and 30%; this percentage jumps to about 50 for those relinquished to shelters.
Organization after organization has reported that sterilization programs result in significant drops in euthanasia rates. Perhaps that’s why The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has taken the position that “The method of population control that has demonstrated long-term efficacy in significantly reducing the number of animals entering animal shelters is the voluntary sterilization of owned pets.”
In addition, the veterinary community has formally acknowledged the importance of safe, efficient, accessible sterilization programs as the “best antidote to the mass euthanasia of cats and dogs resulting from overpopulation.”
For anyone who wants to help stem pet overpopulation, LAA offers a low-cost spay/neuter voucher program in cooperation with four Lincoln veterinary clinics. People pay a small fee and LAA pays the rest. Since 2010, LAA has altered more than 3,200 pets, averaging about 350 pets per year. Ask your he/she participates in the LAA low-cost spay/neuter program.
If you don’t need to avail of the low-cost spay/neuter voucher program, LAA could use your help as a volunteer with phone shifts to respond to spay/neuter inquiries and/or to do phone interviews with pet owners to obtain information needed to issue spay/neuter vouchers. These calls can be made at the convenience of the volunteers. This position consists of about two hours per week or less, depending on the shift.
LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, an income-based pet food bank, and sponsorship of a low-cost vaccination clinic.