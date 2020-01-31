Spay/neuter reduces pet overpopulation

About 11,000 babies are born in the U.S. each day, compared to about 70,000 kittens and puppies. That’s more than six dogs and cats for each new person, and yet the average pet-owning household has only 2.4 pets. There simply isn’t enough demand for all these kittens and puppies. One of the best solutions to pet overpopulation is spay/neuter.

The director of Animal Adoption Services in California tells the story of a man who started out with one cat, and then did a marvelous thing by adopting a stray cat. Unfortunately, the story has a tragic end. By the time authorities stepped in a few years later, his home was filled with hundreds of inbred cats, many of which were diseased and had to be killed. This is an extreme example, but it does illustrate why spaying and neutering are so important.

A staggering 2.6 million puppies and 5.64 million kittens are produced annually from unplanned litters. Imagine what would happen if the number of unwanted litters could be greatly reduced. Remember, only 3 million are euthanized each year. This is a huge number, but I say “only” because it’s far less than the number of new pets produced from unplanned litters.