Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner to be rescheduled

Per the recommendation of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors will postpone its seventh annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraising event, originally scheduled for today, March 21, to a date later this year.
Tickets already purchased for the event will be honored on the new date. If you would prefer to be reimbursed for the tickets, call 402-817–1168.
A new date for Spay-ghetti and No Balls will be announced soon. LAA wants you to stay safe and healthy, and thanks you for your support!
LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, an income-based pet food bank, and sponsors a low-cost vaccination clinic. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.