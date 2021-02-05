Show your cats love this Valentine's Day

Hey cat lovers, do you have a furry Valentine? Cats aren’t much for candy and roses, but they do have their own love language. Here are some great ways to show your cats how much you love them in ways they will understand.

Cat Kisses: Cats don’t use their mouths to kiss; instead they look at you and blink slowly. This shows that they feel comfortable and happy around you. Try it out by making eye contact with your cat and slowly blinking -- your cat just might “kiss” you back.

Body Language: Learning to interpret your cat’s body language and vocal indicators will ensure that your cat feels safe and happy with you. If you notice any signs of stress, do what you can to calm her/him down. Picking up signs of comfort? Keep doing what you’re doing.

Play Dates: Setting aside regular play time will definitely make your cat feel the love. Cats can easily become bored if they don’t receive mental stimulation.