Shelter dog riding along with Lincoln officer today

A shelter dog from the Capital Humane Society is spending Tuesday afternoon riding along with a Lincoln police officer in hopes of finding him a home.

Bruce is a 2-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who loves to be the center of attention and "will do a full-body wiggle until he gets the pets he deserves!"

The dog loves long walks and would be an excellent running partner, the Humane Society said. He should be the only pet in the home that adopts him and meet all kids over 12 "because he can be a goofball sometimes."

