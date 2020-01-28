You are the owner of this article.
Shelter dog riding along with Lincoln officer today
Shelter dog riding along with Lincoln officer today

Cops and Canines

Bruce is buckled up and ready to go on his LPD ride-along Tuesday.

 Capital Humane Society

A shelter dog from the Capital Humane Society is spending Tuesday afternoon riding along with a Lincoln police officer in hopes of finding him a home.

Bruce is a 2-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who loves to be the center of attention and "will do a full-body wiggle until he gets the pets he deserves!"

The dog loves long walks and would be an excellent running partner, the Humane Society said. He should be the only pet in the home that adopts him and meet all kids over 12 "because he can be a goofball sometimes."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

