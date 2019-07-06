Summer is here, which means it's time for the Haymarket Farmers’ Market and time to shop at The Cat House booth. Come visit with volunteers on Saturday mornings to learn more about TCH programs, purchase a Cat House t-shirt or check out handmade pet-related items.
Our pet beds are made of high-quality fleece and are available in two sizes. We also sell carrier liners that have non-slip backing and allow your pets to travel in comfort. Our catnip sticks are also available -- small catnip sticks can be purchased for $3 each or two for $5, and larger kickboxing-sized sticks are $8 each.
If you don’t make it down to The Farmers' Market, you can purchase beds, liners and catnip sticks at our shelter at 3633 O St. during open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. or on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. While you're at the shelter, make sure to stop in and meet some of our feline residents; you never know when your new furry family member may pick you!
With Nebraska temperatures rising, it's a good time to think about our feral cat communities. During the warmer months, our feral colony caretakers make sure the cats in their care have adequate fresh water, shelter and access to food. Caretakers also watch for any critical health needs as well as any new cats in the area, so they can work to Trap/Neuter/Return (TNR) the newcomers and keep a handle on the population.
One of the largest projects in the summer and fall involves trapping mother cats and kittens before the kittens are too old to be socialized. Fosters then work with the kittens in their homes until the kittens are ready to be spayed or neutered. By actively caring for the feral cats in our city, The Cat House is able to maintain healthy cat colonies and be part of the humane solution to overpopulation.
Be sure to check out thecathouse.org for more information about TCH cats and the programs we provide in the community.
