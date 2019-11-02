Autumn has definitely made its presence known, and the residents at The Cat House enjoy watching the leaves fall from their warm window perches. This month also brings opportunities to get a jump on your holiday shopping and support The Cat House, so we can continue to provide a safe place for the cats to wait for their forever homes.
But first, the cats and volunteers at The Cat House want to offer a huge thank you to all the sponsors and attendees of the 10th annual Meow and Chow event. We had delicious soups, rousing games of bingo and so many wonderful prizes. Thank you all for supporting The Cat House and Lincoln Animal Ambassadors, and making it possible for us to continue to help Lincoln's animals.
If you're ready to start checking gifts off your holiday lists, you have three opportunities this month to shop for your furry family members and the animal lovers in your life. Volunteers have been working hard to get ready for all of the fall craft events, and we have new items to offer all the time, so you never know what you'll find!
The St. Mark's United Methodist Church Arts & Crafts Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come visit with our volunteers at 84th and Pioneers Boulevard. We will have our famous catnip sticks, handcrafted pet beds, carrier liners, handmade jewelry and other pet-related craft items available. Small catnip sticks can be purchased for $3 each or two for $5. Larger sticks (perfect for kitty kickboxing practice) are $8 each. Our pet beds work well for both cats and dogs; they are available in two sizes and are made from fleece. Plan to travel with your pet over the holidays? Check out our carrier liners, specially made to fit mid-sized carriers and designed not to slide.
If you can't make it to the St. Mark's Arts & Crafts Fair, come see us at the Seward Craft Show at the Seward County Fairgrounds Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Finally, you can come see us Nov. 30 at the Holiday Spectacular Arts and Crafts Show, held at the Abbot Sports Complex, 7600 N. 70th St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And don't forget that you can always find catnip sticks, beds and other pet-related items available for sale at The Cat House shelter during open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
See thecathouse.org for more information about our cats and the programs we provide in the community. Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.