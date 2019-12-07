Season's greetings from The Cat House

As all of The Cat House’s furry residents watch the snow start to fall and our volunteers do their best to cater to every feline whim, we want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our supporters.
Whether you've donated time, money or items to help care for our cats, you have made a difference in the lives of hundreds of homeless cats and kittens in Lincoln and surrounding communities. Thanks to you, more than 300 cats and kittens found their forever homes this year, and The Cat House was able to continue to care for Lincoln's feral cat communities with an active TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) program. We are grateful and look forward to what 2020 will bring.
If you're looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, come see The Cat House Santa at Lincoln's Petco stores. Santa will be at both Petco locations from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 15. Visit us at Petco South, 5450 S. 56th St., or at 4701 O St., and have your pet's picture taken with Santa. Photos will be sent digitally again this year to make them easy to share on social media or to send to grandma and grandpa right away. All pets are welcome -- in past years we have seen snakes and guinea pigs, as well as all makes and models of dogs and cats.
You have free articles remaining.
Still working on your own Santa list? Come see us at the shelter and check out all of the pet-related items in our retail area. In addition to our famous catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners, you'll find t-shirts, jewelry and an assortment of other items for sale. TCH is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. While you're at our shelter, take a few minutes to chat with our volunteers and meet the cats.
If you're shopping online, you can help the cats and check things off your list at the same time by shopping through Amazon Smile! Go to smile.amazon.com and indicate that you want to help The Cat House in Lincoln, Nebraska. We receive hundreds of dollars in donations through the Amazon Smile program every year thanks to all of your shopping.
Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook! We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. You can also follow us on Instagram for more candid pictures and fun facts. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
TCH is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and staffed by volunteers.