Retiring Downey steadfast in advocating for animal welfare and adoptions

When Downey started as the Capital Humane Society’s head in January of 1984, he struggled to make payroll for his original 11 staff members. Now there are reserves, thanks to community support. “I think it’s part of how he’s built that into a robust intake and adoption center,” shared Rimpley.

Early on, Downey’s visibility as an advocate for animal welfare led him to the Nebraska Unicameral in an effort to make cock fighting and dog fighting illegal in Nebraska. State Sen. Don Wesely helped pass legislation making both a felony.

In an effort to cut down on an overabundance of homeless animals, Downey introduced early-age spaying and neutering practices at the Society. He found three local veterinarians who were willing to be trained by peers from California in the procedures. Now, all of the Society’s animals are neutered or spayed prior to adoption.

“We were the first ones doing it,” he shared. “Now it’s not uncommon for vets to do that.”

Rimpley, whom Downey recruited for a second term in 2017, attributes Downey’s success to his vast network of connections, passion for helping animals and people, and knack for recruiting board members with different talents.

“He has such a true north and is honest if things don’t go right,” she added.