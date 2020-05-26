Retiring Downey steadfast in advocating for animal welfare and adoptions

Bob Downey’s dedication to animal welfare spans 35 years and more than half of his life.
Capital Humane Society Board Chair April Rimpley considers Downey a big part of the organization’s brand. He is a weekly guest on channels 10/11, where he introduces a pet available for adoption. Last August, Downey appeared with Tank the pit bull, calmly sharing how to control a dog with a harness and short leash while Tank licked him profusely.
The outgoing president and CEO of the Capital Humane Society turns 70 this July and is handing the leash to Shannon Martin-Roebuck, who officially takes over as new president and CEO July 1. Downey started the job on his wife Sheri’s birthday, Jan. 30, 1984, and he will retire on their 41st wedding anniversary, June 30, 2020.
Grateful that he has been able to do something useful with his life, Downey shared, “I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to advance this organization.”
Downey’s primary focus has been raising awareness for animal welfare and increasing pet adoptions. He and Sheri are committed to making adoptions mainstream. In addition to his appearances on 10/11, Downey gives weekly adoption plugs via radio as well.
The Downeys have adopted all of their pets from the shelter. Bob fondly calls SamE and GizMoE – the couple’s 10th and 11th boxers – his shelter boys.
Over the past 30 years, there’s been a big shift in community awareness to the value of adopting pets, Downey said. One of his most ambitious and successful projects was bringing the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center to fruition.
Rimpley explained what it was like at the original Park Boulevard location. “It was hard to manage a good experience with drop-off and pick-up at the same site,” she said. “We knew that we needed a better place for people to come in and look at pets and a higher traffic area.”
Downey planned to start fundraising in 2008, but the United States faced an economic downturn. So he set the capital campaign aside and started searching for a location. Mary Jo and Dave Livingston gifted over half the value of a $1.1 million piece of land on the southeast corner of Highway 2 and 70th Street. The Capital Humane Society was able to pay for the rest with estate funds that had accumulated.
Downey didn’t want just any pet adoption center. He wanted the best, so he and representatives from Hampton Enterprises, BVH architects and his staff visited facilities in Colorado and Iowa.
Some of the components of the building, which opened in 2013, include a modern exterior with the ability to see animals before entering the facility, and an interior designed for both animal and human comfort. The location is also more visible and accessible.
With the additional 15,000 square feet at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, the Society was able to hang on to animals longer, Downey said, in hopes of adopting more of them out.
“This building has raised awareness and increased adoptions,” shared Charleen Engberg, director of education and volunteers, who worked with Downey in the ‘90s and returned in 2012 in time for the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opening. “Adoption has become mainstream,” Engberg added.
Last year, of the approximately 6,700 animals handled by the Society, over 2,000 cats were adopted, about 900 dogs, and 400-500 other types of animals, Downey said.
He touted the quality and expertise of his 30-plus staff members, which include one full-time and one part-time licensed veterinarian and three full-time licensed technicians.
In recent years, Downey has overseen updates to the Park Boulevard Admissions and Assessment Center, which has everything but on-site X-rays. A dental lab and surgery suite have been added, too.
Surrendered and found animals are brought there and lost pets reclaimed. The Society partners with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2+2 Veterinarian program, allowing students to shadow a professor and gain valuable hands-on experience via visits to the Park Boulevard site. UNL-installed equipment is also available for staff use.
When Downey started as the Capital Humane Society’s head in January of 1984, he struggled to make payroll for his original 11 staff members. Now there are reserves, thanks to community support. “I think it’s part of how he’s built that into a robust intake and adoption center,” shared Rimpley.
Early on, Downey’s visibility as an advocate for animal welfare led him to the Nebraska Unicameral in an effort to make cock fighting and dog fighting illegal in Nebraska. State Sen. Don Wesely helped pass legislation making both a felony.
In an effort to cut down on an overabundance of homeless animals, Downey introduced early-age spaying and neutering practices at the Society. He found three local veterinarians who were willing to be trained by peers from California in the procedures. Now, all of the Society’s animals are neutered or spayed prior to adoption.
“We were the first ones doing it,” he shared. “Now it’s not uncommon for vets to do that.”
Rimpley, whom Downey recruited for a second term in 2017, attributes Downey’s success to his vast network of connections, passion for helping animals and people, and knack for recruiting board members with different talents.
“He has such a true north and is honest if things don’t go right,” she added.
Downey previously served on the board of what is now known as the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and as chair and treasurer of the National Federation of Humane Societies. He was also named the 2007 “Nonprofit Executive of the Year.” A member of the Lincoln Advisory Board of the Better Business Bureau, Downey will resign upon his retirement.
At last fall’s annual fundraising banquet, many gave tributes to Downey. An official send-off celebration is pending in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. So are those retirement travel plans the Downeys made.
Engberg believes Downey deserves to feel proud of his accomplishments and many acts of kindness.
“(His) steadfast dedication says a lot about him,” she said. “Bob has worked very hard and served a complex organization with integrity. Every animal that has been helped during his 30-plus years of leadership is a success story.”
