Read to a Dog spring session underway

Families are invited to participate in the “Read to a Dog” program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization.
The program provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks.
The spring session runs through April 9. Preregistration is required except where noted. To register, contact the person listed for each branch. The schedule is as follows:
• Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave., 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, March 8 to April 5. This is a drop-in session to read to Eleanor; no registration required.
• Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 to April 9. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to register to read to Pax.
• Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 to April 7. This is a drop-in session to read to Harry; no registration required.
• Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St., 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 to April 7. Email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com to register to read to Daisy.
• Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 to April 8. Call Dr. Harvey at 402-217-9019 to register to read to Hugh.
• South Branch Library, 2675 South St., 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 8 to April 5. Email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to register to read to Nanook.
• Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St., 10:15-11:45 a.m. Saturdays, March 7 to April 4. Email Angela at anjherbert@gmail.com to register to read to Mojo. Cat sessions are 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 to April 8. Email Allison at allisontalkspets@gmail.com to register to read to Rainy.
For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.