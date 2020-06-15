Puppy lost after rollover crash in Lincoln has been found

A teacup pit bull puppy named Delylah was found Sunday afternoon after being lost for almost a week following an early morning rollover crash June 8 in rural Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said 56-year-old Mark Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. and was ejected after the vehicle rolled. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been updated to stable, according to his daughter, Jennifer Crisp.
Erin Heskett, Bixler's girlfriend, said she spent the day of the crash rotating between the hospital and searching the area for Delylah, who was in the vehicle. A 10-year-old Labrador retriever, also in Bixler's car, was found at the scene unharmed.
"We've been out since 6 a.m.," Heskett said June 8. "I've been driving from house to house handing out posters."
Crisp said she and other friends and family searched throughout the week, handing out posters to nearby homes, along with the help of local pet rescue workers.
Eventually, she said, they found Delylah about 50 yards from the crash site. She had minor scratches, Crisp said, more than 30 ticks and some road rash from the accident but is otherwise healthy.
"She's a champion," Crisp said of the dog. "She kind of came out with a stronger attitude."
Crisp said her father is still in a coma, but she believes he will be relieved when he learns Delylah is safe.
Wagner said deputies are still investigating the accident and that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. Bixler is a Journal Star newspaper carrier.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
