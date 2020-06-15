Puppy lost after rollover crash in Lincoln has been found

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teacup pit bull puppy named Delylah was found Sunday afternoon after being lost for almost a week following an early morning rollover crash June 8 in rural Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said 56-year-old Mark Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. and was ejected after the vehicle rolled. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been updated to stable, according to his daughter, Jennifer Crisp.

Erin Heskett, Bixler's girlfriend, said she spent the day of the crash rotating between the hospital and searching the area for Delylah, who was in the vehicle. A 10-year-old Labrador retriever, also in Bixler's car, was found at the scene unharmed.

"We've been out since 6 a.m.," Heskett said June 8. "I've been driving from house to house handing out posters."

Crisp said she and other friends and family searched throughout the week, handing out posters to nearby homes, along with the help of local pet rescue workers.

Eventually, she said, they found Delylah about 50 yards from the crash site. She had minor scratches, Crisp said, more than 30 ticks and some road rash from the accident but is otherwise healthy.