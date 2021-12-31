Preparing a dog for your return to the office

Pet adoptions rose dramatically during the pandemic. As people return to the office -- what does that mean for your new furry friend who is used to having you around all the time? Dog behaviorist and Halo smart collar co-founder Cesar Millan offers these tips on how to make this transition:

Start slowly

Going from being around all the time to away during the day is a big change for pets. Dogs thrive on consistency, so if your dog isn’t used to being alone, ease her/him into it with short trips away. You can gradually add more time to your time away from home. The good news is that like humans, dogs are able to adapt!

Prepare before you leave

Dogs, like humans, are diurnal, so taking walks in the morning is ideal. Set aside 30 minutes to a full hour. Once your walk is complete, reward your dog by feeding her/him when you return home. By providing a meal after the walk, you have allowed your dog to “work” for food and water.

Plan frequent walks

If you will be away from home for extended time periods, it is important to plan enough exercise for your dog. Dog walkers or a dog day care will provide exercise and stimulation your dogs need.

