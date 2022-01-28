 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pieloch Center pet adoption fees 50% thru Feb. 6

  • Updated
  • 0

Are you looking to add a new furry or feathered family member? Now through Sunday, Feb. 6, the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St., is reducing adoption fees by 50% for all critters -- including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and other small animals waiting to find their new home.

To assist as many people as possible, the Center asks all customers to join a virtual line via Qless. The link can be found at www.capitalhumanesociety.org along with more details about the adoption process. The virtual line will open 30 minutes before adoptions begin.

Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All adoptions and interactions end a half hour before close. The Center is closed on Mondays.

All adoptable pets will be listed on the website and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. License and rabies deposits may apply for adoptable pets and/or resident pets. Questions? Call Shelby Backhus at 402-441-4489.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cause for Paws feeds the needs

Cause for Paws feeds the needs

Good news for the Lincoln area’s four-legged critters: Cause for Paws is helping more animals than ever while the animals’ owners work to get …

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

Given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, it's natural to assume they can eat with us, too. However, some human food can be dangerous for dogs.

The importance of annual pet exams

A great resolution to make for the new year, if you aren’t already doing so, is to take your dogs or cats to your veterinarian for an annual exam.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News