Pieloch Center pet adoption fees 50% thru Feb. 6

Are you looking to add a new furry or feathered family member? Now through Sunday, Feb. 6, the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St., is reducing adoption fees by 50% for all critters -- including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and other small animals waiting to find their new home.

To assist as many people as possible, the Center asks all customers to join a virtual line via Qless. The link can be found at www.capitalhumanesociety.org along with more details about the adoption process. The virtual line will open 30 minutes before adoptions begin.

Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All adoptions and interactions end a half hour before close. The Center is closed on Mondays.

All adoptable pets will be listed on the website and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. License and rabies deposits may apply for adoptable pets and/or resident pets. Questions? Call Shelby Backhus at 402-441-4489.

