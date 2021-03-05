Picture purrfect

Cats are some of the most beautiful creatures in the world, and the internet is full of funny and striking cat pictures and videos. Do you ever find that your own cat photography falls flat? Whether you are using a phone or an expensive camera, these tips will help you take a cat pic worthy of posting.

Be patient

Most cats don’t like being told what to do. Instead of struggling to pose your cat, try catching it in the act of doing something amazing (which could include playing, sitting in a box, basking in the sun or just sleeping). A good trick for getting their attention, and possibly inciting them to do the thing you are attempting to capture, is to use toys to lure them in. Getting their attention with toys, or even intriguing sounds, will increase the chances that they will look engaged in the photo. You know what gets your cat’s attention -- do that and be quick to snap.

Get on their level

If you want to capture your cat’s good side, get down on its level. Pointing your camera downward toward it will not usually yield a very interesting shot. Getting on its level will allow you to take in more of your subject. Plus, you crawling around on the ground might help grab its attention and make it more comfortable with the presence of the camera.