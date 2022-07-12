Paying it forward: Valparaiso family helps Lincoln man get much needed service dog

Two Nebraskans — complete strangers, separated by decades in age and several miles geographically — had just one thing in common: they both needed service dogs.

Coincidentally, one was struggling to raise the final $3,000 for his dog, while the other exceeded her fundraising by $3,000.

The families of Luke Craig, 41, and Gracie Wolfe, 3, eventually found each other and they will soon have their desperately needed dogs.

Craig, of Lincoln, has been living with a traumatic brain injury for more than 25 years after a car crash on his way to football practice at Eustis Farnam High School when he was 16 years old.

Now 41, Craig developed debilitating tremors several years ago, causing him to make the transition from using a walker to needing a wheelchair. He needs a service dog, but funding for it had hit the wall.

Craig lives with a shared living provider, and sometimes struggles to do small tasks, but his new, loyal friend will be able to do it all for him, including opening and closing drawers, helping him walk and even taking his socks off.

With a service dog, Craig’s quality of life would improve and he would gain a sense of independence he hasn't had in his adult life.

For Wolfe, a 3-year-old from Valparaiso, a service dog could be life saving.

Gracie was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, shortly after her first birthday. Her seizures can last up to 30 minutes and are often silent.

When it happens, she doesn't move or make any noise, unlike a typical seizure. A seizure alert dog would be able to alert her parents before a seizure starts, giving them additional time to prepare and ensure it happens as safely as possible.

The unlikely duo started as strangers until last month when Craig’s mother, Rhonda Alcorn, received a call from Tes Wolfe, Gracie's mother, asking if she could donate to Craig’s fundraiser.

Craig was exactly $3,000 short from his goal of $14,000 and donations had stopped coming in. The pressure was on to raise the rest of the cost by August, when Craig was set to get his dog.

That's when Gracie and her family stepped in.

The Wolfe’s needed $20,000 and they found themselves with an additional $3,000.

It was the perfect match, but it wasn’t a total coincidence.

When Wolfe told her longtime friend, Alicia Simon, they had exceeded their goal and wanted to pay it forward, Simon wasted no time in telling her about Craig.

After that, there was no question of who the extra money would go to.

“He deserves independence and he deserves to be able to have a life,” Wolfe said. “And it's not really even from us. This was all due to the people donating to Gracie. We couldn't have done it without people caring about our family and I'm just thankful that we have somebody local that is able to have a little bit of better quality life."

Thanks to the Wolfe's donation, Craig will start training with his service dog through Domesti-pups in early August and bring it home later that month. He doesn’t yet know what type of dog it will be, but probably a large breed, Alcorn said.

Gracie, however, will have to wait another 2-3 years before receiving her seizure alert dog — which they hope is a yellow lab — due to her furry companion needing additional special training for her rare disease.

The Wolfes weren’t the only strangers to donate to Craig’s cause, however. Kathy and Janice Rohwedder, along with Josh Whitfield, were the first to donate to his service dog fund.

The trio knew of Craig, but had never personally met him. Nevertheless, when they received a reverse offering from their church of $50 with the purpose of passing the money along, they chose to give it to Craig.

“God had his hand on all of it,” Kathy Rohwedder said. “I'm astounded as to what one $50 bill has contributed.”

Because Craig lives primarily off of social security checks, he and Alcorn are still working to raise an additional $6,000 on their GoFundMe to help cover the cost of caring for the dog.

“It's just been one miraculous thing after another. This is something that Luke really deserves,” Alcorn said. “He's had a tough life and a lot of bad things have happened to him. It's taken a long time to get to the place where he can express his needs and wants more clearly and that's what we're trying to do for Luke, give him the best quality of life he can have.”