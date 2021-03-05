 Skip to main content
Paws 4 Fun to host pet photo fundraiser
Paws 4 Fun to host pet photo fundraiser

MidAmerica Rottweiler Rescue, which helps rescue, rehabilitate and rehome rottweilers in need across nine states, will benefit from a "Big Ears & Easter Bonnets" pet portrait fundraiser Sunday, March 14, from 1-5 p.m. at the Paws 4 Fun indoor dog park, 222 N. 44th St.

Cherished Images by Beverly will provide photos of pets in an Easter theme, and a portion of each mini-session will be donated to the rescue service.

For more information, go to www.cherishedimagesbybeverly.com, or contact Cherished Images by Beverly at 402-484-6075 or Paws 4 Fun at 402-802-1738.

