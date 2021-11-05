November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month!

The Cat House (TCH) has many deserving senior cats just waiting to meet their perfect match. What is considered senior for cats? A cat’s senior years begin after age 10.

Here are just a few benefits of adopting a senior cat:

Purr-sonality

Everybody loves kittens, who are undeniably amazing. Their personalities are a bit of a mystery, though. Senior cats come with well-established personalities, so you know exactly what you are getting. This makes senior cats ideal candidates for anyone looking for a cat that matches their own personality and lifestyle.

They come pre-trained

Senior cats have already learned the ropes when it comes to using the litter box, grooming themselves, and applying the do’s and don’ts of cathood like scratching, clawing and biting. They tend to be more easygoing but still enjoy playtime with their owners.

It’s rewarding

Senior cats still have a lot of love to give, and they make excellent companions. Let’s face it -- no amount of time with a beloved pet is ever going to be enough. Giving an older cat a chance at a great life in a loving home really is its own reward.