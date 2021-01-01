My Furry Valentine: An LAA fundraiser

Have your pet’s portrait taken in time for Valentine’s Day and help raise money for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors by taking part in LAA's first fundraiser of 2021.

On Sunday, Jan. 24 from 1-5 p.m., Cherished Images will be at Paws 4 Fun, Lincoln’s indoor dog park on 222 N. 44th St. Professional photographer Beverly Jimenez has a special talent for taking photos of pets, and she will lend that talent as part of this fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors.

Bring your well-behaved and vaccinated (rabies, bordetella and distemper) dog, cat, ferret, fish, guinea pig, hamster, hedgehog, mouse, rat or reptile on a leash or in a crate or bowl. Props will be provided. Masks and social distancing will be required. No appointment is necessary.

Cherished Images will donate a minimum of $5 per pet to support LAA’s income-based spay/neuter and pet food bank programs. The cost of purchasing photos is listed on LAA's website at www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase a chance to win a Valentine raffle basket for their pet. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.