Minimize feline distractions while working at home

The Cat House (TCH) is all about finding happy homes for cats. We know many people are juggling working from home while also caring for children and pets. This can be challenging, so we’ve put together some tips for minimizing feline distractions during the workday.

Set a routine. Cats are creatures of habit, and the best way to help them settle into a routine is for you to have one yourself. Remember, your cat had a routine for when you were at the office, and now he/she needs a new one that includes you. Routine feeding and play times will help keep kitty from Zoom-bombing your morning meeting.

Take snuggle and play breaks. Let’s face it, this part is just as good for you as it is for your cat. Cats are great stress reducers. A little quality time will give your cat the affection he/she craves while increasing your bond.

Provide enrichment. Things like puzzle feeders, window seats, cardboard boxes and other items that capture and hold your cat’s attention will be a lifesaver. A bored cat is not a happy cat ... and is sometimes a naughty cat.