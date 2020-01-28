Lucky dog rides with Lincoln police to start new program with shelters

A Lincoln dog got more treats than usual Tuesday when he was invited to ride along with the Lincoln Police Department.
Bruce, a 2-year-old neutered male boxer mix, has been in and out of the Capital Humane Society six times, but people around him say they don't really understand his struggle to find a permanent home.
"He just loves people, and he can take a pat like no other," said Shelby Backhus, director of operations at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.
Cops and Canines, a new program spearheaded by the police department, plans to have a new dog ride along with new officers every quarter. But the canine won't always be from the Capital Humane Society.
"We wanted a way to interact with the community, who are all huge animal lovers," said Erin Spilker, an officer who got to hang out with Bruce all day. "That's why, next time, we'll be in a different part of Lincoln."
Bruce, accompanied by Spilker and Officer William Lutgen, went out on the town Tuesday afternoon. After being picked up from the Humane Society, the 78-pound pup was taken to Arnie's Pet Food Store, where he was given a stuffed duck and treats galore.
Then, after a romp around the station shared by LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue at 66th Street and Pine Lake Road, Bruce indulged in a cup of whipped cream from Starbucks: a puppuccino.
"We've probably been out and about for four hours, and he is still such a good dog," Spilker said. "He is really good at taking a car ride."
In the past, according to Backhus, Bruce has had some trouble with small children, cats and other dogs. If he were to be adopted, she said, he would need to be in a home with older kids and space to run around.
"We know for sure that he is a runner, because he's come back as a stray before."
The officers said they noticed his eagerness when he would sniff every door he came across during the day.
"But he is seriously such a lover," Spilker said.
While LPD didn't pick Bruce out of a lineup, Spilker and Lutgen both said they were grateful they got to try this idea out with Bruce.
"I think this is going to make it a lot easier for not only Bruce, but other animals here to get adopted," Backhus said. "He deserves a good home."
