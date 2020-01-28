Lucky dog rides with Lincoln police to start new program with shelters

A Lincoln dog got more treats than usual Tuesday when he was invited to ride along with the Lincoln Police Department.

Bruce, a 2-year-old neutered male boxer mix, has been in and out of the Capital Humane Society six times, but people around him say they don't really understand his struggle to find a permanent home.

"He just loves people, and he can take a pat like no other," said Shelby Backhus, director of operations at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.

Cops and Canines, a new program spearheaded by the police department, plans to have a new dog ride along with new officers every quarter. But the canine won't always be from the Capital Humane Society.

"We wanted a way to interact with the community, who are all huge animal lovers," said Erin Spilker, an officer who got to hang out with Bruce all day. "That's why, next time, we'll be in a different part of Lincoln."

Bruce, accompanied by Spilker and Officer William Lutgen, went out on the town Tuesday afternoon. After being picked up from the Humane Society, the 78-pound pup was taken to Arnie's Pet Food Store, where he was given a stuffed duck and treats galore.