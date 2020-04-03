Lonely from social distancing? Adopt a cat!
Lonely from social distancing? Adopt a cat!

Having a feline companion can make the current social distancing less lonely and may even provide entertainment for you! Fortunately, there are still opportunities to adopt or foster a cat or kitten from The Cat House (TCH).

Due to the spread of COVID-19, TCH has postponed all scheduled events and open hours at the shelter. Approved adoption applicants should contact their adoption interviewer or email adoptions@thecathouse.org to make adoption arrangements. Not approved to adopt yet? Visit thecathouse.org and click on “Application” shown in the Adopt section at the top of the page to start your application.

TCH thanks all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist with maintaining supplies during this challenging time. We hope that you are all staying safe and healthy, and we can’t wait to return to a new normal when it is safe to do so.

Don’t forget to “Like” TCH on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. TCH volunteers continually post pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.

