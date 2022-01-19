 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln animal shelters raise at least $29K from Betty White Challenge
Lincoln animal shelters raise at least $29K from Betty White Challenge

  Updated
In honor of comedy legend Betty White, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has taken off and gone viral. 

Fans of "The Golden Girls" weren't the only ones celebrating what would have been late actress Betty White's 100th birthday Monday.

Dogs, cats and critters alike in Lincoln shelters and shelters across the nation will see the mark that the late actress has left behind thanks to a recent social media challenge.

To honor the "Golden Girls" star and animal enthusiast, fans created the Betty White Challenge to inspire people to send donations to their local animal shelters in White's name to mark what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The challenge started circulating online following White's death in late December, just weeks before she turned 100.

Lincoln shelters have raised thousands of dollars so far and are still receiving donations in honor of White. 

“It shows how much of an impact that she made on people’s lives by this outpour of support. People want to honor her by making contributions and donations to causes that she was passionate about," said Matt Madcharo, interim executive director of the Capital Humane Society.

Obit Betty White

Actress Betty White poses for a portrait June 9, 2010, on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles.

The Capital Humane Society reported more than $19,000 in donations from over 600 individual donors linked to the Betty White Challenge as of Tuesday afternoon. The Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue in Lincoln received nearly $5,000 in White's name. The Cat House reported it had also received nearly $5,000 in donations connected to the challenge.

“The response was way more than we ever expected. I assumed we would see maybe a few donations, but this amount of contribution in her memory and in honor of her birthday is simply amazing," Madcharo said.

An additional perk to the challenge was that shelters didn't have to spend money on the fundraising efforts; the donations just showed up, according to Karl Skinner, co-founder and president of the No Kill rescue. 

"With most fundraisers, we have to spend money to make money. But, for the Betty White Challenge, we spent $0 and have raised more than $4,900," Skinner said in an email.

The money will help cover the costs of the care and health of the animals, such as vaccinations, food, microchips and minor procedures. 

"The donations are huge. This will help a lot of animals that come to us start the adoption process and find them families that will love and care for them," Madcharo said.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

