Lincoln animal shelters raise at least $24K from Betty White Challenge

In honor of comedy legend Betty White, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has taken off and gone viral.

Fans of "The Golden Girls" weren't the only ones celebrating what would have been late actress Betty White's 100th birthday Monday.

Dogs, cats and critters alike in Lincoln shelters and shelters across the nation will see the mark that the late actress has left behind thanks to a recent social media challenge.

To honor the "Golden Girls" star and animal enthusiast, fans created the Betty White Challenge to inspire people to send donations to their local animal shelters in White's name on her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The challenge started circulating online following White's death in late December, just weeks before she turned 100.

Lincoln shelters have raised thousands of dollars so far and are still receiving donations in honor of White even after her birthday.

“It shows how much of an impact that she made on people’s lives by this outpour of support. People want to honor her by making contributions and donations to causes that she was passionate about," said Matt Madcharo, interim executive director of the Capital Humane Society.