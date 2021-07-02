LAA's Wine & Howl fundraiser set for July 25

Reserve Sunday, July 25, on your summer calendar of events. Lincoln Animal Ambassadors will host its dog-friendly fundraiser, Wine & Howl, on that date.
Join animal lovers for an afternoon of dogs, food, wine and music. Bring the family, your leashed dog, a blanket or lawn chair, and relax in the shady country air at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. The wine will start pouring at 11 a.m., and the bands will play until 5 p.m. Suggested donation is $10/person.
Attendees will be entertained by Aunt Bunnie’s Parlor and returning band KGB (Killer Garage Band). Hy-Vee returns with a wide variety of food for everyone's taste. There will also be raffle prizes featuring pet, décor and wine baskets from the local area. If you’re looking for a new canine companion, several rescue organizations will have adoptable dogs to meet.
Wine & Howl got its start 13 years ago at one of the first LAA board meetings. A board member had attended an event at a local winery.
“We thought it might work for a dog-friendly event,” said LAA President Mary Douglas. “Over the years, partnering with the quaint and shady Deer Springs Winery, it has evolved into what it is today.”
This summer, please also consider a donation of pet food. Especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, LAA needs dry and canned food for dogs and cats for its income-based pet food bank for Lancaster County residents. Pet food banks help relieve the stress of owners who can’t provide for their pets. They also reduce the number of pets that are taken to already overcrowded shelters. Food donations can be dropped off at these locations:
· Petco North, 48th and O streets;
· Petco South, 56th and Highway 2;
· Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway; and
· St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St.
LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The a 501(c)(3) nonprofit is thankful to all its supporters for their generous donations on Give to Lincoln Day. The community’s financial support helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.