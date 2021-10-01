LAA's pet food bank triples space with move

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) has moved its pet food bank to a new facility at 300 Oak Creek Drive, where LAA will have a much larger warehouse.

LAA’s pet food bank space has increased from 700 to 2,100 square feet. According to Mary Douglas, LAA’s president and co-founder, not only will the space make it easier to store and distribute pet food to those in need, but it will allow LAA to take advantage of opportunities that it hasn’t been able to in the past due to limited space.

The move was a major project, and LAA appreciates its volunteers who helped with the move. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run completely by volunteers.

“It took the time and generosity of a good number of volunteers to pull it off," Douglas said. "Our volunteers are vital to our existence and the good that we do in the community."

LAA is also entirely supported by donations and fundraisers. Unfortunately, LAA has not been able to have its normal annual fundraisers over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LAA is asking the public to consider donating to help cover the costs of moving its pet food bank and to keep the pet food bank running smoothly.