LAA resumes issuing spay/neuter vouchers

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) announces the return of its low-cost spay/neuter program with some improvements.

The program is limited to low-income individuals with proof of income. The income guideline used to determine eligibility is an adjusted amount based on the Income Eligibility Guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). All eligible participants of LAA’s Pet Food Bank are automatically eligible for LAA’s low-cost spay/neuter program.

The program is similar to Lincoln Animal Control’s voucher program. Spay/neuter clients will be issued a voucher for the amount LAA will pay toward the procedure. Clients will be able to use any veterinarian clinic they choose, with agreement from the clinic. Once the voucher is issued, the client must then contact the veterinarian clinic of their choice to verify the chosen clinic will accept the voucher. The client will be responsible for all costs above the voucher amount.