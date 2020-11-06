LAA resumes issuing spay/neuter vouchers

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) announces the return of its low-cost spay/neuter program with some improvements.
The program is limited to low-income individuals with proof of income. The income guideline used to determine eligibility is an adjusted amount based on the Income Eligibility Guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). All eligible participants of LAA’s Pet Food Bank are automatically eligible for LAA’s low-cost spay/neuter program.
The program is similar to Lincoln Animal Control’s voucher program. Spay/neuter clients will be issued a voucher for the amount LAA will pay toward the procedure. Clients will be able to use any veterinarian clinic they choose, with agreement from the clinic. Once the voucher is issued, the client must then contact the veterinarian clinic of their choice to verify the chosen clinic will accept the voucher. The client will be responsible for all costs above the voucher amount.
Clients can apply for spay/neuter assistance by completing the spay/neuter assistance application form on LAA’s website or leaving a voicemail indicating interest in the low-cost spay/neuter program at 402-817-1168. Clients leaving a voice mail will be contacted by a volunteer to obtain the necessary information for completing the voucher. Once income verification documents have been received by LAA, a voucher will be issued as soon as possible.
Spaying or neutering pets brings them many potential health benefits and helps prevent behavioral problems. The procedure can also improve neighborhoods, in that it reduces the number of strays and unwanted animals, which can result in fewer traffic accidents, neighborhood complaints of nuisance animals, and threats to local wildlife.
Spaying and neutering also decreases aggression, which reduces the danger of bites and attacks.
Finally, animal welfare experts in the U.S. agree that spaying and neutering animals is one of the best ways to help curb pet overpopulation. The fewer unwanted litters, the fewer pets that are abandoned or relinquished to shelters, and therefore the fewer pets that end up homeless or euthanized. To date, LAA has spayed/neutered 3,329 pets.
LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low-cost spay/neuter program, and a temporary assistance pet food bank. Contact LAA at 402-817-1168 or info@lincolnanimalambassadors.org with further questions about these programs. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.
