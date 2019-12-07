LAA receives 2 grants from Walmart Giving

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) announced this week that it received grants of $1,000 each from Walmart Giving at South 27th Street (2500 Jamie Lane) and South 87th Street (8700 Andermatt Dr.) to fund its spay/neuter program for low-income pet owners. The group applied in September and has already received the money. There is no deadline for using the funds.

“Most pet guardians are aware of the importance of spaying or neutering their pets, both to reduce the problem of pet overpopulation and for the health benefits for the pet,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “In difficult financial times, however, there are pet owners who feel they cannot afford to spay or neuter their pet. I think it's refreshing to know that even though Walmart is a huge company that does business across the country, they still allow their local stores to give back to programs like ours that benefit their local community."

Since the program's inception, LAA has provided spay/neuter vouchers for 1,593 dogs, 1,546 cats and 10 bunnies for a total of 3,149 animals.