LAA receives 2 grants from Walmart Giving

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) announced this week that it received grants of $1,000 each from Walmart Giving at South 27th Street (2500 Jamie Lane) and South 87th Street (8700 Andermatt Dr.) to fund its spay/neuter program for low-income pet owners. The group applied in September and has already received the money. There is no deadline for using the funds.
“Most pet guardians are aware of the importance of spaying or neutering their pets, both to reduce the problem of pet overpopulation and for the health benefits for the pet,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “In difficult financial times, however, there are pet owners who feel they cannot afford to spay or neuter their pet. I think it's refreshing to know that even though Walmart is a huge company that does business across the country, they still allow their local stores to give back to programs like ours that benefit their local community."
Since the program's inception, LAA has provided spay/neuter vouchers for 1,593 dogs, 1,546 cats and 10 bunnies for a total of 3,149 animals.
LAA also thanks the employees of Ameritas at both locations for holding a pet food drive for its income-based pet food bank. These kinds of events help LAA continue to help at-risk pets and their people in our community. The income-based program is designed to offer temporary assistance to help families keep their pets when the alternative is sending them to a shelter or rescue service. This year, the food bank has distributed 33,068 lbs. of dry food and 6,869 cans of food while assisting 285 families.
LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations, fundraisers and grants. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based, low-cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic and an income-based pet food bank.
LAA wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season. Thank you for your support over the past year. LAA looks forward to serving the community again in the new year.