 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LAA raises $4,000 at Wine & Howl
0 Comments

LAA raises $4,000 at Wine & Howl

  • 0
Wine & Howl - Kadavy, DeFruiter and Ozzy

Colleen Kadavy (seated) and Deb DeFruiter enjoy the afternoon at Deer Springs Winery with Ozzy, a 16-week-old Corgi, July 25 at the Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors extends thanks to all who helped make the 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser a success. An estimated 250 people attended the event at Deer Springs Winery. Over $4,000 was raised to support Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ spay/neuter program and pet food bank.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, patrons enjoyed mild temperatures, live music and a picnic lunch. Despite prediction of hot weather, the day was shady and comfortable. Two bands took their turns entertaining the crowds: Aunt Bunnie’s Parlor and returning band KGB (Killer Garage Band).

Attendees were invited to bring their dogs. They also had the opportunity to visit with several rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies. Ten animal-related vendors attended the event.

“There were more dogs for adoption than in the last couple of years, with three litters of puppies for attendees to meet and greet," said Mary Douglas, LAA’s president. "But the best part is to see how much fun people have relaxing with their dogs.”

Hy-Vee once again catered the event. Choices included burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, fruits, sides and an assortment of beverages. Deer Springs provided a wide selection of wines and wine slushies.

Eighty themed gift baskets were raffled off. Popular themes were dog care, cat care, cooking, baking and kid fun.

Douglas extends a huge thank you to all the LAA volunteers who helped both prepare and host the event. “It is definitely a team effort for this event to come to fruition,” she says.

LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is thankful to all its supporters for their generous gifts on Give to Lincoln Day. The community’s financial support helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of

  • Updated

Only one thing makes heading out on a road trip better--bringing your beloved pet along! Of course, you’ll need a pet-friendly place to stay along the way. You could just book your same-old, tried-and-true places . . . or, you could make it a true adventure and try something new! Hotels are increasingly welcoming pet guests these days, and there are lots of options to choose from--some of which you may never have heard of!

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!
Pets

Riding the rails? Take your furry sidekick along!

  • Updated

Looking for a unique and affordable way to see the country with your pet? Consider riding the rails! Train rides are a fun, classic, and very accessible way to travel. For example, Amtrak - one of the country’s largest railways - boasts over 30 train routes, traveling to over 500 destinations, across 46 states! You’ll enjoy great views of our country’s scenery, and you can even see some sights only accessible by rail. Best of all, Amtrak lets you bring your small pet along for the ride! 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News