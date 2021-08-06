LAA raises $4,000 at Wine & Howl

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors extends thanks to all who helped make the 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser a success. An estimated 250 people attended the event at Deer Springs Winery. Over $4,000 was raised to support Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ spay/neuter program and pet food bank.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, patrons enjoyed mild temperatures, live music and a picnic lunch. Despite prediction of hot weather, the day was shady and comfortable. Two bands took their turns entertaining the crowds: Aunt Bunnie’s Parlor and returning band KGB (Killer Garage Band).
Attendees were invited to bring their dogs. They also had the opportunity to visit with several rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies. Ten animal-related vendors attended the event.
“There were more dogs for adoption than in the last couple of years, with three litters of puppies for attendees to meet and greet," said Mary Douglas, LAA’s president. "But the best part is to see how much fun people have relaxing with their dogs.”
Hy-Vee once again catered the event. Choices included burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, fruits, sides and an assortment of beverages. Deer Springs provided a wide selection of wines and wine slushies.
Eighty themed gift baskets were raffled off. Popular themes were dog care, cat care, cooking, baking and kid fun.
Douglas extends a huge thank you to all the LAA volunteers who helped both prepare and host the event. “It is definitely a team effort for this event to come to fruition,” she says.
LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is thankful to all its supporters for their generous gifts on Give to Lincoln Day. The community’s financial support helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.