LAA plans for Wine & Howl, programs and COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has made changes to its programs and its annual Wine & Howl fundraiser. The latter has been set for Saturday, July 18 (rescheduled from its usual June date) and will run only in the evening (when hopefully the weather is cooler) from 6-9 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. If the event happens, there will be precautions due to COVID-19.
Also, in the wake of COVID-19, LAA will not be issuing spay/neuter vouchers for the foreseeable future. While it will continue to operate its pet food bank, distributions will be "no-contact.”
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, veterinarians are overloaded, and their schedules are stressed," says LAA president Mary Douglas. "We are not issuing any spay/neuter vouchers indefinitely until we feel that the COVID pandemic issues have passed and have been assured that our vets have recovered, along with the rest of the community.”
Douglas explains that many vets are not currently open for spay/neuter procedures because it is not considered an essential service. In addition, appointments that had been set for the spring have been pushed into the summer months, and so there will be a backlog when procedures resume.
LAA encourages owners in need of spay/neuter for their pets to contact the Nebraska Humane Society and/or Hearts United for Animals, while noting that both nonprofits might also have reduced operations. For owners who specifically need to have cats spayed/neutered and have low incomes, LAA recommends contacting the Capital Humane Society about its spay/neuter program.
Even when vets do resume offering spay/neuter procedures, LAA will need help from the public.
“We do not currently have enough clinics to keep up with the number of requests that we receive for vouchers,” Douglas says. “If every veterinarian in Lancaster County would commit to one or two procedures a month for LAA, our programs would thrive, and many people and pets in the community would benefit.” Douglas asks pet owners to encourage their vets to support LAA to benefit the community.
In its spring newsletter, LAA carried a quote from Animal Control officer Steve Beal about the importance of LAA’s spay/neuter program: “It has a major impact on reducing pet overpopulation, decreasing aggression in some dogs, but most importantly has allowed thousands of pet owners who can’t afford these procedures to have them done. It also saves pet owners with the cost of a city dog or cat license.”
Because pet food is essential, Douglas reassures the Lancaster County community that LAA will be there for those with this need. The normal regulations for the pet food bank require owners to have their pets spayed and neutered, but Douglas notes that this rule is being temporarily waived while LAA’s low-cost spay/neuter program is on hold.
To cover the costs of its pet food bank and spay/neuter program, LAA hosts various annual fundraisers, including Wine & Howl. That event allows attendees to spend the day in the country with their dogs, listen to live music, taste some wine and win raffle prizes. To allow for social distancing, vendor booths will not be at the event. Dogs are still welcome, but must be on a leash shorter than 6 feet. The event will still have raffle baskets. Walk the Line (formerly known as KGB) will play classic rock songs. LAA hopes to see many of you there!
LAA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic, and a temporary assistance pet food bank.
