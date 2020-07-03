LAA plans for Wine & Howl, programs and COVID-19

Even when vets do resume offering spay/neuter procedures, LAA will need help from the public.

“We do not currently have enough clinics to keep up with the number of requests that we receive for vouchers,” Douglas says. “If every veterinarian in Lancaster County would commit to one or two procedures a month for LAA, our programs would thrive, and many people and pets in the community would benefit.” Douglas asks pet owners to encourage their vets to support LAA to benefit the community.

In its spring newsletter, LAA carried a quote from Animal Control officer Steve Beal about the importance of LAA’s spay/neuter program: “It has a major impact on reducing pet overpopulation, decreasing aggression in some dogs, but most importantly has allowed thousands of pet owners who can’t afford these procedures to have them done. It also saves pet owners with the cost of a city dog or cat license.”

Because pet food is essential, Douglas reassures the Lancaster County community that LAA will be there for those with this need. The normal regulations for the pet food bank require owners to have their pets spayed and neutered, but Douglas notes that this rule is being temporarily waived while LAA’s low-cost spay/neuter program is on hold.