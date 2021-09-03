LAA offers spay/neuter and vaccination assistance

Do you have a pet that needs to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated? Now through the end of 2021, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) will pay $20 per vaccination for low-income clients issued spay/neuter vouchers through its income-based Spay/Neuter Assistance Program.

The LAA Spay/Neuter Program is one of the LAA’s cornerstones for combating pet overpopulation. To take advantage of LAA's limited time offer for necessary vaccinations, submit a voucher request on LAA's website at www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org, or leave a message on LAA’s voicemail line at 402-817-1168. An LAA volunteer will respond to your call to get the information necessary to issue a voucher if you are not able to request one online.

Once you receive the voucher, it is your responsibility to make an appointment with a participating veterinary clinic and to bring your pet to the veterinarian's office. Please contact the veterinary office of your choice to let them know you have an LAA voucher and confirm that it will be accepted. You can also check LAA’s website for a current listing of clinics that accept vouchers.