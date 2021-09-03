LAA offers spay/neuter and vaccination assistance

Do you have a pet that needs to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated? Now through the end of 2021, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) will pay $20 per vaccination for low-income clients issued spay/neuter vouchers through its income-based Spay/Neuter Assistance Program.
The LAA Spay/Neuter Program is one of the LAA’s cornerstones for combating pet overpopulation. To take advantage of LAA's limited time offer for necessary vaccinations, submit a voucher request on LAA's website at www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org, or leave a message on LAA’s voicemail line at 402-817-1168. An LAA volunteer will respond to your call to get the information necessary to issue a voucher if you are not able to request one online.
Once you receive the voucher, it is your responsibility to make an appointment with a participating veterinary clinic and to bring your pet to the veterinarian's office. Please contact the veterinary office of your choice to let them know you have an LAA voucher and confirm that it will be accepted. You can also check LAA’s website for a current listing of clinics that accept vouchers.
LAA’s vouchers are issued for a given amount that reduces your final spay/neuter cost. The amount is based on many different factors such as the age and size of the animal being altered. Similar to a coupon, all costs beyond the issued value of the voucher are your responsibility. But through this promotion, LAA is covering $20 per any vaccine the pet needs to perform the spay/neuter procedure.
One of the reasons that participating veterinarians work with LAA is they believe in the benefits of spaying and neutering animals. Along with this procedure, most vets also offer a variation of other preventative care, again because they believe in its importance. A final reason given by the veterinarians is the desire to give back to the community.
If you have a pet that needs to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, now is a perfect time to contact LAA. Now through the end of 2021, each spay/neuter voucher will cover $20 per required vaccination up to two vaccinations for each cat and up to three vaccinations for each dog. As a reminder, you can submit a voucher request at www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org, or leave a message on LAA’s voicemail line at 402-817-1168.
LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is thankful to the community for its generous support, which helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through income-based programs such as the voucher-based low cost spay and neuter program and a pet food bank.