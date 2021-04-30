LAA needs your support on Give to Lincoln Day

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) helps people and their pets in Lancaster County through an income-based pet food bank and low-cost spay/neuter program. Due to the pandemic, LAA wasn’t able to hold it's normal fundraising events in 2020 and has needed to rely solely on donations.
At the same time, LAA saw a dramatic increase in the number of pet owners reaching out for help as the pandemic hit the community’s economy. The nonprofit distributed over 39,000 pounds of dry food to low-income families with pets, in addition to canned food and cat litter, throughout 2020. According to the organization’s president Mary Douglas, the all-volunteer group has been working hard daily to keep supplies in stock for the extra distribution but struggles to keep up with the demand.
Over the past year, LAA has also revamped its spay and neuter program to allow pet owners to utilize more veterinarians in the community and give participants more choices for pet care. Since the start of its program, over 3,300 animals have been spayed/neutered. In addition to helping prevent the root cause of pet homelessness, spaying/neutering also has health and behavioral benefits.
You can show your support for LAA’s services on May 25 by pulling out your wallet for Give to Lincoln Day. On this 10th anniversary of the annual citywide event, for 24 hours, donations given to local nonprofits will be matched.
Online donations may be made at GiveToLincoln.com beginning May 1. Gifts made between May 1 and May 25 will count toward the event, show on the leaderboard when the giving day begins on May 25, and be eligible for the challenge match fund.
Donations can also be made in person at the Lincoln Community Foundation office, 215 Centennial Mall, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 25.
The minimum donation is $10. There is no maximum amount an organization may receive.
Give to Lincoln Day is that one special day when everyone is asked to show their support for the organizations that are critical to the care, support and spirit of Lincoln. Your donation will help sustain LAA’s low-cost spay/neuter program and income-based pet food bank. Both provide an immediate and direct impact on the number of homeless animals in Lancaster county.