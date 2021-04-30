LAA needs your support on Give to Lincoln Day

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) helps people and their pets in Lancaster County through an income-based pet food bank and low-cost spay/neuter program. Due to the pandemic, LAA wasn’t able to hold it's normal fundraising events in 2020 and has needed to rely solely on donations.

At the same time, LAA saw a dramatic increase in the number of pet owners reaching out for help as the pandemic hit the community’s economy. The nonprofit distributed over 39,000 pounds of dry food to low-income families with pets, in addition to canned food and cat litter, throughout 2020. According to the organization’s president Mary Douglas, the all-volunteer group has been working hard daily to keep supplies in stock for the extra distribution but struggles to keep up with the demand.

Over the past year, LAA has also revamped its spay and neuter program to allow pet owners to utilize more veterinarians in the community and give participants more choices for pet care. Since the start of its program, over 3,300 animals have been spayed/neutered. In addition to helping prevent the root cause of pet homelessness, spaying/neutering also has health and behavioral benefits.