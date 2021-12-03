LAA hosting a Tinsel Treat Drive

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) will host a Tinsel Treat Drive throughout December to help low-income families provide treats to their pets during the holiday season.

“A glimpse of whiskers poking up over the side of the bed, the jingle of a collar, paw prints on the fresh snow, or simply the warmth of our furriest family member. We all know the magic of the season we experience with our pets,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “Donating pet treats to the pet food bank during the ‘Tinsel Treat Drive’ will help low-income families give their pets a little extra holiday cheer.”

To support the drive, drop treats off at any of the following sites: Petco, 56th and Highway 2; Super Saver, 56th and Hwy 2; Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway; and/or St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St. You can also order online for direct treat delivery to LAA through Amazon Smile.