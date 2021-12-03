LAA hosting a Tinsel Treat Drive

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) will host a Tinsel Treat Drive throughout December to help low-income families provide treats to their pets during the holiday season.
“A glimpse of whiskers poking up over the side of the bed, the jingle of a collar, paw prints on the fresh snow, or simply the warmth of our furriest family member. We all know the magic of the season we experience with our pets,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “Donating pet treats to the pet food bank during the ‘Tinsel Treat Drive’ will help low-income families give their pets a little extra holiday cheer.”
To support the drive, drop treats off at any of the following sites: Petco, 56th and Highway 2; Super Saver, 56th and Hwy 2; Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway; and/or St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St. You can also order online for direct treat delivery to LAA through Amazon Smile.
In addition to pet treats, LAA's pet food bank is always in need of dry cat and dog food, canned cat and dog food, cat litter, pet beds, flea and tick medications, and any other pet-related items. LAA accepts opened bags of food and treats if they remain in the original packaging, as well as other pet-related items that have been gently used such as toys. All pet food and pet-related items distributed through the pet food bank have been donated from the community.
LAA also helps low-income families purchase prescription pet food through their veterinarian if they can't afford it. Monetary donations are welcome to help assist with those costly items and can be mailed to LAA, P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506 or donated online at lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Through your generosity, the LAA pet food bank has helped low-income families for 13 years. Over 461,200 pounds of dry food and 117,400 cans of wet food have been distributed to those in need, and over 3,600 families have been helped.
Thank you to the community for its year-round support with LAA’s mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area. LAA does this by helping pets and their people through income-based programs, such as a voucher-based low cost spay and neuter program and a pet food bank. LAA looks forward to being of service to our community again in the New Year.