Kitten and garage sale season is here!

Spring is in the air, and you know what that means—it is officially the start of kitten and garage sale season!

The Cat House (TCH) is busy prepping for the Mother of All Garage Sales, scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Lancaster Event Center. TCH will be just one of more than 250 booths. We will be selling our famous catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints. We will also be selling other cat-related items, including food bowls, books, toys, cat-related decor and some purses.

Admission is $3 (children 10 and under get in free). All Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mandates will be followed. Stop by our booth and say hello if you attend.

When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping us continue our work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in our care, as well as cats in our community. TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. Kittens and tame stray cats may be taken into TCH to find good homes, space permitting. Healthy cats too feral to be adopted are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.