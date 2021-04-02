Kitten and garage sale season is here!

Spring is in the air, and you know what that means—it is officially the start of kitten and garage sale season!
The Cat House (TCH) is busy prepping for the Mother of All Garage Sales, scheduled for April 9 and 10 at the Lancaster Event Center. TCH will be just one of more than 250 booths. We will be selling our famous catnip sticks, pet beds and carrier liners in a variety of fun prints. We will also be selling other cat-related items, including food bowls, books, toys, cat-related decor and some purses.
Admission is $3 (children 10 and under get in free). All Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mandates will be followed. Stop by our booth and say hello if you attend.
When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping us continue our work of sheltering and finding forever homes for the cats in our care, as well as cats in our community. TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. Kittens and tame stray cats may be taken into TCH to find good homes, space permitting. Healthy cats too feral to be adopted are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.
TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. Come visit us during open hours on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or Sundays between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. if you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten.
Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.