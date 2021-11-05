Keeping pets safe during the holidays

Be moderate with any people treats that you give your pets. While there are numerous fruits and vegetables that are safe to eat such as cranberries, carrots, green beans, peas, pumpkin and cooked sweet potato, new foods can cause abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea. If you want to treat your pets to turkey, peel the skin off and cut the meat into bite-sized pieces to minimize the risk of an upset stomach.

Supervise your pets around decorations. Stagnant tree water can cause nausea or diarrhea if your pet drinks it, while confetti, tinsel and wrapping paper can become lodged in the digestive tract if consumed. Fairy lights, if chewed, can lead to burns and electrocution. Candle flames can burn curious noses and playful paws. There’s also the risk of candles falling when brushed against. Snow globes often contain anti-freeze; a small sip can be fatal. Salt dough ornaments, with their large amounts of salt, can be equally fatal. Holly, ivy, mistletoe and poinsettias might cause an upset stomach; lilies are lethal.