Keeping pets safe during Easter

While Easter baskets might be fun to give and receive, they should be kept out of reach of pets. If our pets eat any plastic grass or plastic eggs, the result might be blockage. Plastic grass can become caught at the back of the tongue or in the stomach. This can cause severe damage and even require surgery. If you suspect your pet has eaten it, watch for decreased appetite, lethargy, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Easter is often synonymous with flowers. Unfortunately, many plants cause harm to pets, and exposure to these will at the very least cause gastrointestinal upset. Lilies are the most dangerous to cats. If you see your cat smelling, licking or eating lilies, seek immediate medical attention. Ingestion of any part of a lily, including the pollen, can result in kidney injury or failure. The entire lily plant is toxic: the stem, leaves, flowers, pollen and even the water in the vase. The recommendation is to not have lilies in your home or garden if you own cats.

Speaking of gardens, while the Easter weekend is a great time to work in the yard, keep in mind that fertilizers and herbicides are poisonous to our pets. Make sure fertilizer is out of reach of your pets. Keep pets indoors while applying these products and always follow instructions concerning when it’s safe to let your pet outside.