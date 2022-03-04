Keeping Easter safe for your cat

Spring is in the air, and Easter is right around the corner. You may not think of cats when you think of Easter, but there are some hidden dangers you should be aware of. There’s no need to walk on eggshells; just take these preventative steps to make sure your Easter celebrations are safe for your cat.

Food for thought

A lot of human foods, such as chocolate, grapes, onions, raw dough and garlic, are toxic to cats. Even salty or fatty foods that may not be toxic can cause your cat to have an upset stomach. It’s best not to feed your cats human food, so they don’t get in the habit of thinking they can eat food that isn’t meant for them. A good-smelling holiday meal can make even the best-behaved feline want a taste, so keep any food left out on counters or tables covered and unavailable to your cat. Hiding Easter candy can be a fun family game, but make sure all candies are accounted for and not left out for your pets to find.

Easter decor do’s and don’ts

Easter baskets are commonly filled with mounds of plastic Easter grass – it’s cheap, cute and very dangerous to cats. Ingesting plastic Easter grass can cause serious intestinal issues and blockages that require surgery to fix. Opt for paper confetti to keep things cute and safe.

Another common piece of Easter decor is lilies. All lilies – including Easter lilies – are highly toxic to cats. The pollen, leaves, flowers, and even the water in the pot are dangerous. Do not keep lilies indoors (or anywhere your cat may come into contact with them), and inspect any bouquets you may receive for lilies before bringing them into your home. Artificial plants are a good option if you like the look of lilies.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. Cat House volunteers continually post pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0