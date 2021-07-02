Keeping cats calm during fireworks this weekend

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and that means fireworks. No one celebrates independence like cats, but many become anxious this time of year, and The Cat House (TCH) encourages you to keep your cats indoors so they can stay safe and healthy this weekend.

Some other ways to keep your cat safe and calm are to close all windows and doors, provide a safe and quiet space for your cat to hide, and play some soothing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks. If you are staying inside and notice that your cat is stressed, do what you can to calm it with your presence.

Cats are a blast year round, and TCH has just the cat for you—whether you are looking for a red, white or, yes, even blue cat! FYI—Red or blue cats are frequently referred to as orange or gray. If you are interested in adopting a cat, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. for visitors who have submitted an adoption application. We ask that unvaccinated visitors wear masks/face coverings.