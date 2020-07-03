Keep cats safe on Independence Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and that means fireworks. Many cats become anxious this time of year, and The Cat House (TCH) encourages you to keep your cats indoors so they can stay safe and healthy this weekend.

Some other ways to keep cats safe and calm are to close all windows and doors, provide a safe and quiet space for your cats to hide, and play some soothing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks. If you are staying in and notice that your cat is stressed, do what you can to calm her/him with your presence.

Cats are a blast year-round, and TCH has red cats, white cats, and even blue cats, but most importantly we have that “just right cat for you.” If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application.

In accordance with the Nebraska directed health measures, the number of visitors allowed in The Cat House facility has been increased to 20. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays between 1:30 and 4 p.m.