Keep cats safe on Independence Day

It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and that means fireworks. Many cats become anxious this time of year, and The Cat House (TCH) encourages you to keep your cats indoors so they can stay safe and healthy this weekend.
Some other ways to keep cats safe and calm are to close all windows and doors, provide a safe and quiet space for your cats to hide, and play some soothing music to help drown out the sounds of fireworks. If you are staying in and notice that your cat is stressed, do what you can to calm her/him with your presence.
Cats are a blast year-round, and TCH has red cats, white cats, and even blue cats, but most importantly we have that “just right cat for you.” If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application.
In accordance with the Nebraska directed health measures, the number of visitors allowed in The Cat House facility has been increased to 20. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays between 1:30 and 4 p.m.
People who have completed an adoption application, been interviewed and are approved to adopt will be given priority to visit the cats at the facility during Open House. People who haven’t met the previous qualifications may only visit as space permits. Volunteers will wear masks/fabric face coverings to protect visitors. Out of respect and care for other visitors and volunteers, we strongly encourage all visitors to wear masks.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.
